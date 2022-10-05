Night before Dussehra, Meghnad’s effigy goes up in smoke in Chandigarh

An 82-foot-tall effigy of Ravana’s brother Meghnad was up in flames at the Sector 46 ground in Chandigarh when four youngsters managed to direct a rocket cracker towards it at 2.45am on Wednesday. Incidentally, the ground also has the tallest effigy of Ravana in town at 92ft.

The incident led to resentment among people and the local Ramleela organisers lodged a complaint with the police. The organising committee’s general secretary, Sushil Kumar, said, “It’s unfortunate that the incident occurred despite the presence of police and privately hired bouncers at the time of the incident.”

He said a group of six youngsters was spotted running away soon after the incident and they have informed the police about this. Meanwhile, the Dussehra celebration will go on as planned with the other two effigies and a laser show.

Sector 46 market welfare association president Balwinder Singh Uttam, said, “It was a rather unfortunate incident. After two years, residents were looking forward to Dussehra celebrations. Now, the atmosphere in the market is tense. I urge the police to apprehend those involved.”

Attempt to hurt sentiments: Councillor

Local area councillor Gurpreet Singh said it was an attempt to hurt people’s sentiments. “As per eyewitnesses, the youngsters had escaped from a nearby park and driven away in a white Fortuner car with a Haryana registration number. They had tried to set fire to the effigies twice , around 1 am and around 3 am as well. They had also fired a rocket at the effigy of Ravana, which had been erected on Monday, but thankfully the rocket missed its target and the effigy was not damaged.”

A complaint has been submitted to the area deputy superintendent of police, and he is working with the police to identify the miscreants.

Ravana’s fire-damaged effigy salvaged in Dera Bassi

Mohali: In Dera Bassi too, unknown persons managed to set Ravana’s disassembled effigy on fire at the Ramleela ground on Tuesday evening. However, the people on site managed to douse the flames within seconds, and salvage the effigy.

A senior police officer said that the face of the effigy was partially damaged before the people around controlled the flames. Meanwhile, as tension gripped the area after the incident, and organisers raised anti-police slogans accusing police of inefficiency and carelessness. Cops were able to pacify the protesters and assure them of strict action.

Ramleela Dussehra Committee president Gulshan Sachdeva said, “We had repeatedly requested the Dera Bassi police to deploy at least two cops to guard the effigies, but no one paid heed to our requests. As we feared, some miscreants managed to set the effigy on fire, the evening before the big event. They also pelted stones at the stage. This is a major failure of the administration and the police who have failed to make adequate arrangements.”

Calling it an attempt to sabotage Hindu festivities, he said, “We had been preparing for the event for the past two months. Moreover, the community has a religious and emotional connect with the festival. The police personal deployed to safeguard the effigies did not take their duty seriously, and returned after clicking selfies. Strict action should be taken against the ops for dereliction of duty and against the culprits.”

A local resident Ram Kumar said, “Earlier too, there were attempts to sabotage the festivities. A few days back, while a havan was underway, someone threw a coconut on the stage, but the police did not take any action.”

“Not only do such incidents cause monetary loss, but they also dampen the people’s spirits,” said another committee member.

Meanwhile, sub-inspector Jaskanwal Singh, station house officer, Dera Bassi, said a thorough investigation of the matter would be done, and appropriate legal action will be taken against the miscreants. “We are investigating the matter. We will take action against those responsible and not let anybody disturb peace in the area,” said the SHO.

No case had been filed till the filing of the report.