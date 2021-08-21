Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Night closure at Chandigarh airport till Sept 18; will not hit flights
chandigarh news

Night closure at Chandigarh airport till Sept 18; will not hit flights

The Chandigarh International Airport will remain closed till September 18 from 11pm to 4.30am for installation of lights at runway; flights will not be affected as they don’t operate during the night
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON AUG 21, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Currently, there are 32 flights operating from the Chandigarh International Airport. (HT file)

The Chandigarh International Airport will remain closed till September 18 from 11pm to 4.30am for installation of lights at runway.

No flights will be affected as they don’t operate during the night hours, said chief executive officer (CEO) of the airport Ajay Bhardwaj. The work is ongoing and we hope that we can finish it in a month, he said.

He added that at present, there are 32 flights operating and the footfall has increased to 5,400 per day from 3,000.

In April 2019, round-the-clock operations began at the airport, allowing landing of wide-bodied aircrafts including Boeing 787-800 (Dreamliner) and Airbus 330. But, even after more than two years, no big aircrafts are in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Taliban takeover could impact security in border areas: Manish Tewari

Guest column | The good old days of pay parades

Wildbuzz: Who let the dogs out

Over 100 trains affected due to agitation by sugarcane farmers in Punjab: NR
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP