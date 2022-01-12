Night curfew no deterrent, burglaries continue unabated in Ludhiana

Though police claim to be keeping a strict vigil to impose to night curfew restrictions, criminals continue to have a free run as a robbery and three burglaries were reported in the city on Tuesday.

Farmer loses revolver, Canadian dollars to burglars

In the first case, a gang of burglars stole a .32 bore licensed revolver, 7,100 Canadian Dollars and some cash in Indian currency from a locked house in Golden Avenue on Hambran road. Complainant Sukhdeep Singh, who is a farmer, said that he, along with his family members, had gone out of station when the crime took place.

When they came back on Wednesday morning, they were shocked to see the entire house ransacked and immediately sounded the police.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gian Singh, the investigating officer, said closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras have captured two masked miscreants entering and escaping the house. A case under Sections 380 (theft), 454 (house breaking) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons.

Rishi Nagar house burgled while family was vacationing in Shimla

A Rishi Nagar family that had gone to Shimla to enjoy the snowfall was in for a shock when they returned home. In their absence, thieves broke into the house and took away an LCD, a laptop, a thinkpad, two gold earrings, one pendant, ₹5,000 and other valuables.

Complainant Munish Kumar of Rishi Nagar said he, along with his family, had left for Shimla on January 8. When they returned on Tuesday night, they found the entire house ransacked. He said the burglars seem to have entered the house after breaking open the grilles of a window on the second floor.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gian Singh said a case has been registered and cops are scanning CCTV cameras to identify the accused.

Burglars target grocery shop

Burglars struck at a grocery shop near the busy Aarti Chowk (Prof Mohan Singh Chowk) on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The owner, Jatinder Pal Singh of Shaheed Karnail Singh Nagar, said he had locked the shop at 9pm on Tuesday. On Wednesday morning when he came to the shop, he found the locks broken. He said the burglars took away ₹15,000. Division number 5 police have registered an FIR against unidentified persons.

₹35,000 robbed from liquor vend employees

Three motorcycle-borne miscreants robbed ₹35,000 from the employees of a liquor vend in Nangal village of Dehlon on Tuesday night and fled.

Ashok Kumar, the liquor vend employee, said that three men had turned up at the vend to buy liquor on Tuesday evening. Around 10pm when the employees were locking the vend, the trio struck again and brandished sharp-edged weapons at them and forced them to part with the cash. After the trio left, they called the police.

Sub-inspector Jaswinder Singh said a case under Sections 379-B (snatching) and 34 of the IPC has been registered and a hunt launched for the accused.