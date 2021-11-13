Night temperature drops further in Chandigarh

As winters draw near, the night temperature of the city is continuing to fall as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature went down from 11.8°C on Thursday to 10.7°C on Friday, the lowest it has gone this season till now. As per IMD officials, the temperature can drop by 2-3°C in the next few days.

The officials said, “The temperature is falling due to the clear weather. There are no rains in the region and cloudy weather at night can keep the temperature from falling down. With north-westerly winds also blowing in the region, the temperature can drop down further by 2-3°C within a week.”

The maximum temperature went down from 29.2°C on Thursday to 28.6°C on Friday. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain around 28°C while the minimum temperature will remain around 11°C.

MORE NEWS FROM TRICITY AND AROUND

British Deputy High Commission marks Remembrance Day

The British Deputy High Commission, Chandigarh, observed Remembrance Day on November 11 to honour those who fought during the two World Wars and later conflicts.

The day provides an opportunity for the country to offer its respect for the sacrifices made by British and Commonwealth military personnel fighting for our freedoms, stated a release.

Brigadier Gavin Thompson, defence adviser at the British High Commission, said: “ The Armed Forces have not forgotten the sacrifices that previous generations from all walks of life have made, and we honour the fallen. We will not forget those that have served before. We continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with our international partners to tackle shared threats.”

Deputy high commissioner Caroline Rowett said: “We come together every November to commemorate the servicemen and women from Britain and the Commonwealth who sacrificed their lives for our freedom. We will continue to remember them as we build a peaceful and united world for future generations.”

Foot and mouth disease: Second vax round begins

The second round of vaccination drive against foot and mouth disease was launched under the National Animal Disease Control Program (NADCP) by the department of animal husbandry and fisheries in Sarangpur, Chandigarh, on Friday.

The NADCP is a central government scheme for eradication of foot and mouth disease and brucellosis in livestock.

While launching the campaign, director, animal husbandry, Manish Kumar Lohan said that overall aim of this programme is to control foot and mouth disease by 2025 with scheduled vaccinations and its eventual eradication by 2030.

“This will increase domestic production and ultimately increase exports of milk and livestock products. This disease is among the most serious diseases of animals in terms of economic impact and is globally recognised as priority disease for control and eradication,” he said.

Dr Kanwarjit Bhangoo, joint director, animal husbandry, said this vaccination campaign will be completed in one month. “This door-to-door vaccination drive for all large and small animals will be done for free. All animals in Chandigarh had been tagged and ‘Pashu Aadhaar’ numbers were issued to livestock farmers.”

Kid dies after falling into drain

A three-year-old girl died after falling into a drain while playing outside her house at Singhawala village in Ambala City on Friday. Identified as Kanika, she belonged to a family of migrant labourers, said police.

Vij slams farm leaders

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday questioned the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leadership for its failure to initiate a dialogue with the government on the contentious farm laws. Vij said the government is ready for a dialogue, and protesting farmers should seek answers from their leaders about the outcome of the year-old agitation. Calling the SKM leaders “anti-farmers”, the minister accused them of having a “hidden agenda”.

AAP hits out at BJP

A day after the BJP labelled Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) the “B-team” of Congress, AAP’s Chandigarh affairs in-charge and Delhi MLA Jarnail Singh hit back at the saffron party. He said that after facing defeat in the byelections held in Himachal Pradesh and other states, the BJP is also fearing defeat in the municipal elections in Chandigarh.

PGI faculty body gets new team

The new faculty association has been elected unanimously at the PGIMER for the year 2021-22. Prof JS Thakur, department of community medicine, has been elected the president. Prof Sameer Aggarwal from the orthopaedics department is the vice-president.

Exhibition at high court

The State Legal Services authorities of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh organised an exhibition on various topics showcasing achievements of courts and legal services authorities at the high court premises on Friday. The exhibition was inaugurated by chief justice Ravi Shanker Jha.

Taranpreet to lead U-25 team

Taranpreet Singh will lead Chandigarh in the upcoming Under-25 One Day Tournament scheduled to be held from November 20 at Bengaluru. Amrit Lal Lubana is the vice-captain. Chandigarh is placed in the Elite C group wherein the team will compete against Gujarat, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Tripura and Jharkhand.