Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Night temperature falls below 10°C in Chandigarh
chandigarh news

Night temperature falls below 10°C in Chandigarh

According to IMD, the minimum temperature dropped to 9.9°C in wee hours of Tuesday with the night temperature going below the 10°C mark for the first time this season in Chandigarh
As per the IMD, the night temperature had fallen below 10°C for the first time this season in Chandigarh. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 01:24 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Minimum temperature dropped to 9.9°C in wee hours of Tuesday, going below the 10°C mark for the first time this season in Chandigarh.

It was recorded at 10.5°C the previous night, and is expected to rise once again to around 11°C in the coming days, according to the weatherman.

“A weak western disturbance will be active in the region and although no rain is likely, cloudy weather during the nights can make temperature go up by two to three notches,” said an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature rose slightly from 26.8°C to 27°C and is expected to stay around 26°C in the coming days.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
India Covid Cases
Purvanchal Expressway
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Bitcoin
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP