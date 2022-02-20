Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Nights get warmer in Chandigarh, rain around the corner

On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Chandigarh dipped slightly from 24.5°C to 23.3°C, though still normal
Chandigarh’s night temperature went up from 7.7°C on Friday to 9.2°C on Saturday, one degree above normal. (HT FIle Photo)
Published on Feb 20, 2022 02:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Amid winter’s gradual retreat, the night temperature went up from 7.7°C on Friday to 9.2°C on Saturday, one degree above normal.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this is the highest minimum temperature in the past two weeks since 9.3°C on February 4.

On the other hand, the maximum temperature dipped slightly from 24.5°C to 23.3°C, though still normal.

Meanwhile, with a fresh western disturbance expected between February 22 and 24, light rain is possible next week. Strong surface winds of up to 35km per hour are also expected.

Over the next three days, the day temperature may rise up to 25°C, while the minimum temperature will remain between 7°C and 8°C.

