Nights in Kashmir continue to record sub-zero temperatures; Gulmarg freezes at - 6 °C, Leh - 7.9 °C

Nights continued to record sub-zero temperatures in Kashmir for the third day on Wednesday with the mercury plunging to - 6 °C in the snow resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir.

The days remain warm as the sun continues to come out bright and break the effect of chilling temperatures.

“Today, weather is fair to partly cloudy in all districts,” said J&K, meteorological department, Sonam Lotus.

The night temperature in all the weather stations remained below zero, though slightly better than Tuesday.

In north Kashmir, Gulmarg recorded a slight improvement in night temperature with the mercury settling at - 6 °C as against - 7 °C a night earlier.

In south Kashmir, the mercury dipped to - 3.4 °C at the mountainous resort of Pahalgam in Anantnag district.

The summer capital Srinagar recorded - 0.4 °C while it was - 1.4 °C each in Kokernag and Kupwara, - 1.5 °C in Khanabal and - 1.6 °C in Qazigund.

In the union territory of Ladakh, Leh recorded - 7.9 °C during the night.

Weather conditions improved in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday after a day of light rains and snow in J&K and Ladakh.

Srinagar had received rains on Sunday while snow fell on mountainous areas like Gulmarg in north Kashmir and Shopian in south Kashmir. Some areas of Jammu were hit by hails. Moderate snowfall was also reported at Kargil, Zanskar and in higher reaches of Leh.

The director, MeT, said light snow was likely at isolated places on higher reaches during December 8 and 9. “The weather will remain mainly dry till December 15,” he said.

He said Ladakh’s weather is generally cloudy at most places of Leh district and Panikhar-Zanskar area of Kargil district.

“There was light snow over the mountains. Except for light snow over Zojila-Drass, Gilgit area, during December 8 and 9, mainly dry weather till December 15 is expected. Overall, warmer and pleasant days and colder nights till December 15 in both union territories,” he said.