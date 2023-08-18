Private school accountant stabbed, robbed of 1.95 lakh, phone in Raipur Rani

Three persons, including a Nihang, robbed a school accountant of ₹1.95 lakh after stabbing him in the back in Raipur Rani on Wednesday.

Raipur Rani police have booked the accused under Section 394 of the Indian Penal Code. (iStock)

The victim, Harish Kumar, 32, is a native of Patiala and has been working as an accountant at Akal Academy in Raipur Rani for the past seven months, said police. The school is under the ambit of Baru Sahib School, Sirmaur.

Kumar told the police that Akal Academy was up to Class 12 and whatever money was collected in cash for fee, uniforms and bus rent was deposited in a Raipur Rani bank the same day.

He said on Wednesday, he was going to deposit ₹1.95 lakh in the bank on a motorcycle provided by the school. He left around 1.30 pm, but was waylaid by a Nihang who suddenly came in front of his motorcycle.

He alleged that the Nihang pulled out a kirpan and stabbed him twice in the back. He snatched his bag that had the cash, while his two accomplices were waiting at a distance on two motorcycles. He alleged that the Nihang also snatched his mobile phone.

As he ran back to the academy for cover, the accused took along the keys of his motorcycle and escaped on their two motorcycles.

Raipur Rani police have booked the accused under Section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code and launched an investigation. They are looking for leads through CCTV footage from cameras in the area.