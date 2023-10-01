Nihang opens fire at rival at morcha’s protest site in Mohali

In yet another clash at Qaumi Insaaf Morcha’s protest site near YPS Chowk, a Nihang allegedly opened fire and assaulted the leader of another Nihang faction on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Kesar Singh of Sangrur, has been arrested.

Singh, along with his five accomplices, has been booked for attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and rioting, and under the Arms Act on the complaint of Jathedar Baba Mann Singh of Ludhiana.

In his statement, Mann Singh alleged that Kesar and his accomplices entered into a fight with him and his supporters around 10 pm on Thursday. The next day, they again hurled abuses at him. When his supporters intervened, Kesar pulled out a pistol and opened fire at him, Mann Singh alleged.

But he escaped unhurt and his supporters managed to overpower Kesar, while his accomplices escaped.

Investigating officer Lakhwinder Singh said the accused was arrested and produced before a court that sent him to police remand.

Earlier on April 9, Nihangs armed with swords had clashed with each other, following which police had booked nine for attempt to murder and rioting.

Before this, on February 8, Sikh protesters had clashed with police forces at the Sector 52/53 dividing road after being stopped from marching towards Chandigarh, leaving at least 33 cops injured.

Sikh activists, under the banner of Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, have been protesting at YPS Chowk since January 7, seeking release of Sikh prisoners lodged in different jails despite completion of their jail sentence. One side of the busy inter-city route was opened on September 4 after many rounds of deliberations and warnings from the high court regarding forcible removal of protesters.

