One hurt as Nihangs clash among each other near Quami Insaaf Morcha protest site in Mohali

A Nihang Sikh, part of the ongoing Quami Insaaf Morcha near YPS Chowk, was grievously injured after he was attacked by fellow Nihangs with swords following an altercation, near a park in Sector 52 on Saturday night.

The victim, identified Babbar Singh alias Chanddi Nihang, 29, of Manimajra, has received a deep cut on his left wrist, besides two wounds on arm, due to the sword attack.

Police have arrested a Nihang Sikh and booked eight others for attempt-to-murder, rioting, unlawful assembly and criminal conspiracy. The accused have been identified as Nihang Mela Singh, 38, who is under arrest, and Fateh Singh, Jung Singh, Mor Singh, Rajput, Jassa, and three unidentified persons, who have been booked. As per the police, all nihangs involved in the clash are “chakravarti” (those who keep travelling and do not stay at a place).

Police said that the incident took place following a heated argument between Mela Singh and Babbar Singh. Both are friends and Mela Singh had accused the latter of not supporting him.

Mataur station house officer Gabbar Singh said that following the argument, Mela Singh and his accomplices opened attack on the victim and eventually cut his wrist with a sword.

After receiving information, police rushed to the spot and took the victim to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where he underwent surgery. His statement was recorded on Sunday.

PGIMER sources, meanwhile, revealed that the victim fled the Advanced Trauma Centre but a cop posted at PGI police chowki insisted that he had only gone home to collect his clothes. It is pertinent to mention here that the hospital does not allow outside clothes in the surgery ward, as they provide sterilised dresses for patients.

The Quami Insaaf Morcha has been protesting at the YPS Chowk since the beginning of the year, demanding the release of Sikh prisoners.

Earlier, the body of Surjit Singh, a Nihang Sikh from Ludhiana, was found in one of the tents set up by the Morcha.