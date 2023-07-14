Ludhiana: 3 Nihangs held for murder bid on gurdwara clerk

The City Raikot police arrested three Nihangs for a murder bid on a clerk of Gurdwara Tahliana Sahib in Raikot. The accused assaulted the victim with sharp- edged weapons and sticks when he was returning home.

The arrested accused have been identified as Prem Singh of Raikot, Gurjit Singh of Jhordan village and Boota Singh of Boparai Khurd, while one of their aides is yet to be identified.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of Harpreet Singh alias Happy of Raikot, who is a clerk at Gurdwara Tahliana Sahib. The complainant stated that the accused ran a makeshift juice counter on the main gate of the gurdwara and used to interfere in the functioning of the gurdwara. He deterred the accused from doing so following which they nursed a rivalry against him.

The complainant added that on Thursday when he was returning home, the accused followed him to the bus stand. They intercepted him on his way and assaulted him with sharp-edged weapons and sticks. When people gathered at the spot, the accused managed to flee.

Inspector Davinder Singh, SHO at City Raikot Police station, said the police lodged an FIR under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 324, 323, 341, 506 and 34 of the IPC against the accused. The police have arrested three of the accused, while their aide is yet to be identified.