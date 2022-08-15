Nine boarded up suvidha kendras get new lease of life as mohalla clinics in Ludhiana

Nine non-operational suvidha kendras, which had been lying in a shambles for years, have received a new lease of life as Aam Aadmi Clinics or Mohalla Clinics that will provide free health-care services to residents after their inauguration on Monday.

While Jagraon, Khanna and Raikot have one mohalla clinic each, six clinics will be set up in the city. Ahead of their inauguration by chief minister Bhagwat Singh Mann, who will launch the initiative on Independence Day, the Kidwai Nagar and Focal Point clinics were decked up with flowers. Mann took to Twitter to share photographs of the Aam Aadmi Clinic near Chand Cinema.

Residents welcome move

A resident of Janakpuri area, Santosh Kumar, said, “Residents in the area have been demanding a primary health facility in the area for a long time. These buildings were built during the SAD- BJP regime, but only remained operational for a few months as suvidha kendras from where people could avail land documents, birth and death certificates, Aadhaar card, residence certificate, caste certificates and marriage certificates. However, they were closed when the Congress came into power as they wanted to start wellness clinic in these establishments, but nothing came of it.”

Prince Thomas, a resident of Kidwai Nagar, said, “Although hospitals such as Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMC&H) and the district civil hospital are in the vicinity, both institutes receive a massive rush, which is why a primary health clinic was needed where the common man could get a check up free of cost.”

Migrant workers living in Focal Point, Phase 5, also welcomed the opening of the clinics. Dheeraj Mehto, a migrant labourer from Bihar who is currently residing in Durga Colony said, “We (labourers) have been neglected for years. Till now, no one had bothered to set up a primary health facility for the people living in the area. Due to poor hygienic conditions, people in the area, particularly women and children, frequently fall ill. In the absence of doctors, many people were going to quacks for treatment,” Mehto.

Each clinic to have staff of 4-5: Civil surgeon

Civil surgeon Dr Hirinder Kaur said, “Four to five staffers, including an MBBS doctor, will be deputed at each facility. The clinics will offer around 100 tests and free-of-cost medicines.”

The clinics will have a receptionist, attendant, pharmacist, Class-4 staffer, and a doctor.

Dr Akhil Sarin, state president, Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA), said appointment letters were being issued at civil surgeon offices across the state, and backup teams were being sent by the health department at clinic where no doctor was appointed.”

As many as 75 Aam Aadmi Clinics will be dedicated to people by the Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab on Independence Day.