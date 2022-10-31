Nine booked for attacking dry cleaner in Kharar

Kharar police on Sunday booked nine people for allegedly assaulting a dry cleaning shop owner.

The accused, Jarnail Singh, his son Manmohan Singh, Gurjant Singh and Harman Singh, and five unidentified people were booked following the complaint of the victim, Rahul Midda, 32, a resident of Sector 115, Gillco Palms.

The complainant said that Jarnail Singh, along with Harman, visited his shop located on Landran Road and asked for their clothes that they had sent for dry cleaning.

On being asked to make the payment, the duo allegedly abused and misbehaved with him. “They started abusing me, following which I called Jarnail’s son Manmohan. Instead of stopping his father, Manmohan reached my shop with his five-six accomplices and attacked me, before fleeing,” the complainant added.

The attack was captured in the CCTV cameras installed both inside and outside the shop.

Police have booked the accused at the Kharar City police station and a hunt in on for their arrest.