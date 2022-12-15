Nine days on, contractor, two aides held for stabbing 18-yr-old in Ludhiana

Nine days after the murder of an 18-year-old waiter over a monetary issue, PAU police have arrested three accused – including the labour contractor on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Balwinder Singh Balu, his aides Krishan Kumar alias Krishna and Manjinder Singh, were arrested from Hambran road just as they were trying to skip town.

Police have also recovered the murder weapon, following the information provided by the accused during questioning.

Giving out details, sub-inspector Balwinder Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the PAU police station, said the Nepalese waiter, Vicky, was stabbed to death by the accused on December 5 in Chand Colony, Dairy complex, on Hambran road. Vijay, brother of the victim, had also suffered injuries in the attack.

The victim used to work under Balwinder Singh Balu, the contractor who would enlist him as waiter for various events.

In his complaint, the victim’s brother said Vicky had asked the contractor to clear his dues of around ₹5,500. Late on Monday, however, they broke out into a scuffle in Chand colony over the same and the accused allegedly stabbed Vicky on his back using a sharp weapon.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

The SHO added that Mani Sandhu, one of the arrested accused, is already facing trial in an assault case registered at the PAU police station.