Nine MP girls in Ludhiana civil hospital after severe food poisoning

Nine girls, travelling from Amritsar to their hometown in Madhya Pradesh, were on Wednesday admitted to city civil hospital after they suffered from food poisoning at the Ludhiana railway station during their train journey.

A girl admitted in Ludhiana civil hospital after getting food poisoning. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Around 20 girls, aged 15 to 20 years, complained of congestion, vomiting, and food poisoning, sending other passengers and railway authorities into a panic.

Out of these, nine were rushed to the emergency ward of the civil hospital. The condition of all the girls was stable after three hours and they were shifted to the normal ward.

The 11 other girls resumed their journey after they were given first aid at the railway station. Dadar Express, the train they were traveling in, remained at the station for around 30 minutes more than its scheduled time while students were being checked.

“As the train arrived at the station, the girls were provided with first aid and were immediately taken to the civil hospital,” GRP superintendent of police, Balram Rana, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that they had received the information that girls had developed severe health conditions when the train was in Phillaur. The students in healthy condition were allowed to continue their journey, the officer added.

The girls were part of a group of 134 students who were returning from Amritsar after visiting the religious and cultural sites in the city.

The students had eaten packed food given to them by the hotel they stayed in Amritsar. According to GRP officials, the students who fell ill had consumed rice and curd brought from the hotel.

Manish Soni, who is a government employee and was coordinating the tour, said, “The students arrived in Amritsar on June 17. After visiting cultural and religious places in the city we also travelled to the Wagah border. The students were all elated throughout the trip.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that almost all students are professional players who have participated in state and national-level sporting events. The girls also serve as National Cadet Corps and National Service Scheme cadets.

The trip was completely funded by the Madhya Pradesh government and more batches of the students will arrive in the coming week, he added.

The girls hail from different districts of Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal and adjoining towns.

One of the girls, who was admitted to the hospital, said, “I was feeling unwell since morning due to scorching heat and change in staple diet.” She said that she could not consume enough water during the travelling days which had made her body weak.

The hospital staff attending the patients said that the students also had symptoms of dehydration along with food poisoning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Railway Protection Force officials also recorded statements of the girls admitted to the hospital and their coach.