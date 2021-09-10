NIRF 2021: PGIMER Chandigarh second best again after AIIMS

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, retained its position as the country’s second-best medical institute for the fourth consecutive year in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) announced in Thursday.

Delhi’s AIIMS remained on the top, while Christian Medical College, Vellore, ranked third. A total of 118 health institutes competed for excellence.

PGIMER improved its score to 82.62 points by 2.6 points from last year. Institute’s teaching, learning and resources category improved by 2.09, research category by 3.85 points, graduation outcome by 2.11 points and perception scores by 5.29 points. However, in the outreach and inclusivity category, PGIMER’s points dropped by 1.68 points, when compared to last year’s rankings.

Besides, the institute got only 76.73 points in the perception category, whereas AIIMS managed to bag a 100% score. Even though PGIMER’s points in the research and professional practice category improved to 86.31, the institute is far behind AIIMS, which scored 97.16 points.

“PGIMER attained this position due to the combined team efforts of all faculty and staff and due to immense support from the central government. I congratulate each member of the PGIMER family for continuous support and efforts in achieving this feat. Also, we will continue to provide the best medical facilities to the people and will improve on all parameters,” said director Dr Jagat Ram.

GMCH-32’s ranking slips by four spots

City’s Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, slipped by four positions, settling at rank 29 against 25 in 2020. While the college improved significantly in research and professional practice category, its performance dropped in the other four categories.

“The institute is focused on improving its medical research and professional practice. Also, we got less points in placements as students do not inform the college after joining other institutes. We are trying to keep a tab on every student and will definitely improve our rankings next year. We are keen on providing best patient care and medical facilities,” said Dr Jasbinder Kaur, director-principal, GMCH.