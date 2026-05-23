NIT Kurukshetra to start recruitments, to improve faculty-student ratio

National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra on Friday said that considering the faculty student ratio as a major concern at the campus, the institute will initiate the recruitment process of faculty and staff members.

In a statement, the NIT said that in the other major developments, extension and strengthening of the civil infrastructure for hostels, residential and academic sectors was also deliberated upon. (HT Photo)

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Assistant professor and public relations officer Dilbagh Panchal said this was discussed during a Thursday meeting of the board of governance (BoG) of NIT Kurukshetra, chaired by chairperson Tejaswini Ananth Kumar, where funding requirements of around ₹300 crores were submitted to the ministry of education.

He added that the meeting’s major focus was on infrastructure development, academic excellence, research & innovation, start-ups and incubation centers, and student well-being.

In a statement, the NIT said that in the other major developments, extension and strengthening of the civil infrastructure for hostels, residential and academic sectors was also deliberated upon.

“For this purpose, funding requirements of around ₹300 crores was submitted to the ministry through the board. The director of the institute also said that, considering the faculty student ratio as a major concern, soon the recruitment process of faculty and staff would be initiated. Other measures include making a series of faculty development programmes (FDPs), technical talks, alumni engagement, industry collaboration & industry visits mandatory components of teaching and learning,” it added.

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{{^usCountry}} The BoG chairperson said that NIT Kurukshetra aims to develop this Institute as a world-class institute, and the decision proposed in the board meeting will put a milestone in this journey. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BoG chairperson said that NIT Kurukshetra aims to develop this Institute as a world-class institute, and the decision proposed in the board meeting will put a milestone in this journey. {{/usCountry}}

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