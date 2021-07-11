NITTTR Chandigarh eyes deemed to be university status

Aiming to focus on emerging areas of knowledge, the National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research (NITTTR) in Sector 26, Chandigarh, is eyeing to get the deemed to be university status under ‘de novo’ category.

The institution has already submitted its detailed project report to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and has also sought a no-objection certificate from Panjab University (PU). The institution will be granted the status if it gets the approval from the Union ministry of education.

The deemed to be university status under the ‘de novo’ category is given to institutes devoted to unique and emerging areas of knowledge, not being pursued by conventional or existing ones, particularly in specific areas of study and research.

Caters to development of polytechnic education in north

NITTTR Chandigarh was established in 1967 by the Government of India, along with three other similar institutions in Bhopal, Chennai and Kolkata. It was designed to meet the requirements for developing polytechnic education in the northern region covering Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Chandigarh.

Since 1983, the institution has been guiding and assisting these states in the areas of educational planning and management. In 1992, NITTTR Chandigarh started offering regular masters of engineering programmes and from 2005, modular master of engineering programmes were started.

All the programmes are offered for teachers of technical institutions and their administrators, professionals from industry and general candidates. These programmes are affiliated to PU. The institution has also been recognised as a research centre by PU in 2006 and Punjab Technical University (PTU) in 2005 for pursuing PhD.

Institute’s 15-year strategic plan

The 15-year strategic plan of NITTTR envisions the development of the institute as deemed to be university, to meet the needs of the technical education system in view of the changed scenario, with more focus on the use of ICT in the teaching-learning process. Its objectives include: to become a preferred university offering teacher-focused multi-disciplinary programmes; to establish centres of excellence in selected areas of engineering and technology with industry collaboration; to provide programmes with multipoint entry and multipoint exit option among others.

Unique programmes proposed

Director of NITTTR Chandigarh, Shyam Sundar Pattnaik, said, “The country needs some areas that are strategic in nature and demand driven societal requirements. The conventional institutions are structured for a particular requirement and they cannot change very fast, but an institute like NITTTR can do that. That is the reason we have applied for deemed to be university status under de novo category.”

“If we get the status, we would like to launch those strategic programmes that cannot be run by conventional institutions,” he added.

The unique postgraduate programmes proposed by the institute include digital kinematics for organisational resilience, 3D/4D printing, innovative design and production, sensor, data and IoT system management, drone and unmanned airborne system technology, nanophotonics and others.