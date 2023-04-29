400 women felicitated at ‘Aahar Kranti’ event

An event titled “Annuttama” was organised at Government College of Education, Sector 20 D, Chandigarh, on Saturday by Nivedita Trust for “Aahar Kranti” under “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” and G20. Guests and organisers during the event Annuttama. (HT Photo)

This event is part of a series of events that are being organised to highlight the importance of millets and honour women who have contributed significantly to the growth of society. Nivedita Foundation is a non-profitable registered public trust that aims to follow mission 3D - Dhee, Dharti and Darohar.

The chief guest of the event was Mallika Nadda, chairperson, Special Olympics. Guests of honour were Santosh Kumar Taneja, social thinker and reformist, justice Sabina, acting chief justice (Retd.) HP, Vinod N. Indurkar, chairman, centre for cultural resources and training, and Banveer Singh, RSS kshetra pracharak.

Around 400 eminent women, including principals, co-ordinators and club members of Aahar Kranti of various government and private colleges and schools of Chandigarh, attended the event. Virender Garg, OSD to Union health minister , along with principal of Government College of Education Sapna Nanda, welcomed the guests.

One of the highlights of the event was the award ceremony where women who have made significant contributions to the society were felicitated. The awardees were Renu Vig, vice-chancellor, Panjab University, Suman Singh, DHS, Meenu Singh, AIIMS Rishikesh director, Kanwardeep Kaur, SSP, Beenu Rajpoot, film maker, Samaira Sandhu, actor, Jonita Doda, actor, singers Annjot Kaur and Nidhi Narang, and entrepreneurs Mridula Jain, Deeba Arif Akhtar, Pooja Arora and Himja Rana. The awardees have been working tirelessly to make a distinguished place for themselves and to promote well being of society.

Speaking on the occasion, Mallika Nadda, who has been working to promote Special Olympics and women entrepreneurship, emphasis on the importance of women empowerment. She said women are backbone of the society and we can’t think of progress without active involvement from women in educational and vocational pursuits.

Santosh Kumar Taneja said, talking about NEP 2020, that the policy aiming to transform the education system and make it more inclusive, flexible and holistic. He added that regional languages are required for development of education in our linguistically diverse country and the languages are an integral part of India’s cultural heritage and identity.

A “Millet mom competition” was also organised on the occasion. Around 65 teachers from various schools and colleges participated in the event. The judges of the competition were chefs Jaswinder Singh, Sanjeev Varma and Sunil Kumar Arya.

Team Nivedita members who organised the event, sponsored by Trident Group, were Minakshi Agnihotri, Navneet Kaur, Bimal Anjum, Harish Kumar, Anju, Lipika, Babita, Shivani, Kalyani, Pooja Mahajan, Parminder Kaur, Poonam Aggarwal, Mamta Sharma, Anjali Puri, Ravneet Chawla and Kunwar Jagmohan.