No %age prescribed for deputation of officers to Chandigarh: Nityanand Rai

There is no specific percentage prescribed for deputation of officers to Chandigarh from other states, including Punjab and Haryana, stated minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai in Lok Sabha on Tuesday. The statement came as an answer to the question raised by Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill.

On the question, the reply added, “However, certain posts of IAS/IPS/heads of departments in Chandigarh administration are filled by taking officers on deputation, mainly from Punjab and Haryana.”

The MHA response comes at a time when the Punjab government is claiming that the Chandigarh administration deputation is governed by the 60:40 ratio between Punjab and Haryana cadre officers. It has alleged that Punjab cadre officers are being increasingly replaced by other cadre officers, limiting their role in the state’s capital’s administration.

The minister also shared that out of a total of 24,858 employees, including those employed in various boards/corporations in Union Territory of Chandigarh, 971 employees are on deputation under various categories. Of these, 602 employees are from Punjab, 323 from Haryana and 46 from other states/UTs/GOI.

