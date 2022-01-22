Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
No At-Home function in Chandigarh on Republic Day

Last year too, with the pandemic raging in Chandigarh, the authorities had kept the Republic Day event in Sector 17 restricted to a few participants only
Police personnel rehearsing for the Republic Day parade at the Sector 17 Parade Ground in Chandigarh. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Jan 22, 2022 03:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In view of the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases in the city, the UT administration has decided against holding the “At Home” function at the Punjab Raj Bhawan on Republic Day for the second year in a row. Other celebrations planned in the city will also remain a low-key affair.

Scaling down the events further this time, there will be no large gathering or cultural event by schoolchildren.

The award function will be organised with only the awardees and their families in attendance. The police march-past will also be presented.

