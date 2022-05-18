No compromise on security of Pandit employees: Kashmir IGP

Senior officials of the J&K administration on Tuesday met the Kashmiri Pandit employees protesting at Sheikhpora in Budgam and Vesu in Kulgam and tried to quell their fears related to their security. The protesters are demanding their relocation to Jammu division till the security situation improves in the Valley.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar and divisional commissioner Pandurang K Pole met the protesters at Sheikhpora transit accommodation.

IGP Kumar said there will be no compromise on their security related issues. “The agenda of militants is to create fear among you. We will have to fight them jointly. If you get scared, then their agenda will get fulfilled. I assure you on behalf of the police and the army that the shortcomings in the security will be addressed,” he told the protesters.

Both officers later visited Anantnag and Vesu, where they held meetings with the migrant employees and sought their suggestions to improve security.

Soon after the killing of Rahul Bhat, the migrant employees had started holding protests at all five transit accommodations in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Kashmiri Pandit Sangarsh Samiti blamed everyone for their plight. “Kashmiri pandits silenced by the government, the militants and political parties,” KPSS said in a tweet.

In the backdrop of killing of Bhat, the government has taken certain steps to safeguard lives of the employees with all of them being posted either at tehsil or district headquarters.

On Sunday, PAGD and BJP delegations had held separate meetings with J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and sought proper security and accommodation for the migrant employees posted in different parts of Kashmir.