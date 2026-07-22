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No compromise with farmers’ interests: Kewal Singh Dhillon on India-US trade deal

The central government has repeatedly clarified that paddy, wheat, pulses, milk and other agricultural products will be kept completely outside the ambit of the proposed trade agreement, Dhillon said in a statement.

Published on: Jul 22, 2026, 09:11:43 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon on Tuesday urged the farmers not to panic over the proposed India–US trade agreement and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has himself assured that there will be no compromise with their interests.

Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon
Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon

The central government has repeatedly clarified that paddy, wheat, pulses, milk and other agricultural products will be kept completely outside the ambit of the proposed trade agreement, Dhillon said in a statement.

He argued that no agreement has been finalised so far and that only discussions are underway.

“Therefore, there is no reason for farmers to be misled or fall prey to rumours,” he said.

His statement came on a day when farmers from Punjab, who were on their way to Delhi for a Kisan Mahapanchayat protest against the trade deal, were stopped at the Shambhu border as Haryana Police erected barricades and placed cement blocks at the entry point to the neighbouring state.

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress, Dhillon alleged that these parties have always indulged in politics in the name of farmers and have consistently spread false propaganda.

 
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