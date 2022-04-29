No Covid vaccine booster dose for 18-59 age group in Panchkula amid communication delay

Despite the Haryana government announcing free booster doses for the Covid vaccine in government hospitals for the 18-59 age group three days ago at an estimated expense of ₹300 crore, the same were found to be unavailable.

The notification for the same is yet to reach the health department and district, at this point, has no provision of booster dose for the age group. The dose is also not available at private hospitals.

“We have not received any notification yet. The moment we receive it, we will make arrangements,” district immunisation officer Meenu Sasan said.

Only 55.7% of those in the 15-17 year age group are fully vaccinated.

The Covid vaccination for the 12-14 year age group started on March, 16, 2022. So far, 11,019 (44%) of the eligible population has been administered with the first dose of vaccine.

In other figures, 85.8% of the people of the 18 to 44 year age group and 94% of the 45-59 year age group and 93% of elderly persons are fully vaccinated.

