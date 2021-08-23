Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
No dairy to be allowed to operate in city after Sept 30: Patiala MC

By HT Correspondent, Patiala
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 01:25 AM IST
The Patiala municipal corporation (MC) has said that it will not allow any dairy unit to operate within the city limits after September 30.

The corporation has already directed the dairy owners to shift their businesses to the allotted site at nearby Abolowal village. The dairy owners had approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the corporation’s move but their petition was quashed last week.

Patiala has as many as 257 dairies that cause frequent choking of sewers and water-logging in the city. The dairy owners have been given plots at government-controlled rates at the 21-acre site at Ablowal village. The owners have to deposit 5% of the reserved price, while the remaining amount will be paid in instalments. The MC missed the June 30, 2020, deadline for the completion of first phase of the project due to the pandemic.

Nearly 6,000 milch animals will be relocated to the new site.

Patiala mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu said all preparations have been made to shift the dairies out of the city before September 30. “We are not going to allow dairy operations after September 30. We have already developed the site and more than 150 dairy owners have been allotted the plots,” he said.

The state government had floated tender for the shifting project to a private company, NH Constructions, in February last year.

The project cost is pegged at 13.5 crore as work on approach roads, a sewage treatment plant, veterinary hospitals has started.

