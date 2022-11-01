No deficiency in delivery of justice in Moose Wala murder case: Punjab CM Mann

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday asserted there was no deficiency on his government’s part in ensuring the delivery of justice in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, a day after the slain singer’s father threatened to withdraw the FIR.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mann was responding to a question on a statement by Moose Wala’s father, who on Sunday said he would withdraw the FIR in his son’s murder case if the slain singer was linked with gangsters.

“From our side, there is no such deficiency. We are not delaying the delivery of justice. Every day, someone or the other is being arrested. From wherever we get any clue, we make arrests (in the case),” the chief minister said in Pathankot.

Meanwhile, Punjab police special investigation team (SIT) on Monday visited Moosa village to give assurance to the parents of the late singer. Inspector general of police (IGP) Jaskaran Singh, who is chairman of SIT probing Moose Wala’s murder, on Monday met the parents of the late singer and assured them that police are doing every possible effort to provide justice. The SIT chairman spent around six hours at Moose Wala’s residence on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Moose Wala’s father Balkour Singh Sidhu said the police officer tried to give all kinds of assurance. He said they also tried to contact the DGP of Punjab but could not be contacted.

Balkour Singh in the presence of IGP at his residence told the reporters that the mastermind of his son’s murder has not been caught yet. He said that although chief minister Bhagwant Mann has claimed to have caught all the accused in this case, the real masterminds are still away from the police’s radar. He even alleged that it appears that Jaggu Bhagwanpuria and Lawrence Bishnoi are government gangsters.

“The sacked Mansa CIA in-charge, Pritpal Singh has broken my trust. Gangsters like Deepak Tinu are not as guilty as the real mastermind, who are out of police custody,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

– With inputs from agencies