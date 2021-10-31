Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / No dengue death in Chandigarh tricity area after five days
chandigarh news

No dengue death in Chandigarh tricity area after five days

As many as 128 more dengue cases surfaced in the tricity on the day, of which Mohali had 75. Chandigarh reported 37 new cases while Panchkula had 16 fresh infections.
Of the fresh dengue cases in Chandigarh, the maximum came from Manimajra, Burail and Daria, while the rest were from other rural and urban areas. (HT File)
Published on Oct 31, 2021 02:28 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh/panchkula/mohali

In a breather for health authorities and residents, no new dengue death was reported in the tricity on Saturday for the fifth consecutive day.

As many as 128 more dengue cases surfaced in the tricity on the day, of which Mohali had 75. Chandigarh reported 37 new cases while Panchkula had 16 fresh infections. The UT has so far recorded 854 dengue cases, of which 770 surfaced in October. Three persons have also succumbed to the disease here. Of the fresh cases, the maximum came from Manimajra, Burail and Daria, while the rest were from other rural and urban areas.

Mohali’s dengue count has now gone up to 2,531. The district has seen 31 deaths, of which 29 took place this month. This is the highest toll since 2018 when eight people had died. In 2019 and 2020, only one fatality each was confirmed. Panchkula’s case tally stands at 570, with one dengue death so far this year.

Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Mukta Kumar said, “Although the cases have declined in the last two days, the fight is not over yet.”

UT health secretary Yashpal Garg said, “Dengue cases are still being reported in Chandigarh and people need to be extra vigilant. We are conducting regular fogging in affected areas and are organising awareness campaigns. Also, challans are being issued to violators. There is no shortage of medicines, platelets or testing kits in Chandigarh hospitals.”

