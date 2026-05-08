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No dissent within party, says NC amid infighting reports

For the past few days, there had been apprehensions that the J&K Cabinet expansion could hit a roadblock as many legislators want cabinet berths or are not satisfied with the working of ministers

Published on: May 08, 2026 07:26 am IST
By Mir Ehsan, Srinagar
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National Conference (NC) chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq on Thursday denied any infighting within party, dismissing reports that a delayed J&K cabinet expansion was due to internal dissent.

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah. (File)

“These are just rumors spread by our opponents as they aren’t happy with the developmental projects going on across the UT,” he said, adding that NC is strong and every legislator of the party is intact.

For the past few days, there had been apprehensions that the J&K Cabinet expansion could hit a roadblock as many legislators want cabinet berths or are not satisfied with the working of ministers. Earlier, chief minister Omar Abdullah had dropped hints that the Cabinet could see an expansion and three more ministers could be accommodated. However, the expansion has not been done yet and there are further apprehensions that it may delay further.

After provincial meetings of the ruling party on Wednesday, which were attended by J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah and NC president Farooq Abdullah, NC chief spokesperson and legislator Tanvir Sadiq said the meeting was held to assess the functioning of the government and the developmental projects initiated in the Valley.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / No dissent within party, says NC amid infighting reports
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / No dissent within party, says NC amid infighting reports
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