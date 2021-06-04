No drug case for years in at least 10 Sangrur villages

At Santpur village in Sangrur district’s Dirba block, no resident was booked in a drug case in the past 10 years.

Sarpanch Lal Singh (55) says the village that shares border with Haryana has been drug-free as elders were more interested in sports, mainly wrestling and kabaddi. The youngsters only towed the line by engaging themselves in sports and other activities such as organising blood donation camps.

According to police records, no drug case FIR was registered for years in Santpur, Nagakheri, Ratangarh Sindran, Nihalgarh, Ghanaur Jattan, Mardkheda, Bhaini Ganduan, Satoj, Khanpur Fakiran, and Maidevas villages.

Hardeep Singh, husband of Ratangarh Sindran sarpanch Jaswinder Kaur, says no drug-related FIR was lodged since 2013 as the residents opposed drugs and women even stood up against the illicit liquor trade.

“A woman whose husband used to drink alcohol smuggled from Haryana had informed the police years ago. The incident triggered awareness among women and they all stepped in to check illicit liquor and drug trade. People inform the police whenever they come across something fishy,” says Hardeep.

Nirmal Singh, 38, a private school teacher, says education and reports of drug deaths in other parts of the state made people taking a stance to eradicate drugs.

Khanpur Faqiran sarpanch Balveer Singh says the village’s youth club and panchayat members didn’t allow drugs in the village for years. “The village has a population of over 2,200 and all are against drugs. The youths spend their time in sports and agriculture,” added Balveer.

Former sarpanch of Bhaini Ganduan Bikar Singh says there has been no drug case in the village for about a decade. “People support the panchayat. I have served as sarpanch and never tried to save anyone who violated the law. The residents never allow smugglers to enter the village,” he said. Charan Singh, husband of Satoj sarpanch Kiranpal Kaur, says villagers support the police drive to make the village drug-free.

Dirba deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Mohit Agarwal says many villages haven’t seen a drug case for years. “We intensified the drive against drugs and got good response from panchayat members and residents,” he says.