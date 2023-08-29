Panjab University polls: In a first, varsity bans entry of political leaders on campus

Political leaders, for the first time, will not be allowed entry to the Panjab University campus ahead of the student elections slated for September 6.

Decision comes after complaints by some student bodies against flaunting of political connections. (HT File)

This was decided during a meeting convened by the dean students welfare (DSW) and police with representatives of all student bodies on Monday.

The decision will come as a setback for major political parties who enter the poll fray at the varsity through their student wings and line up star campaigners to push their campaign, especially with the Lok Sabha elections coming up in 2024.

Representatives of 17 student parties were called for the meeting, where deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Central) Gurmukh Singh and Sector 11 station house officer (SHO) inspector Malkit Singh were also present.

DSW Jatinder Grover read and discussed the rules under the Lyngdoh Committee guidelines and the rules imposed by the UT administration.

When the rule regarding ban on outsiders’ entry was discussed, different parties brought up the incident of Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) bringing AAP’s Dharamkot MLA Davinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhose to the campus on multiple occasions and other student parties flaunting their political connections.

On this, the DSW and police strictly said that entry of all outsiders, including political leaders, will not be allowed and action will be taken against the student party responsible.

“We have appealed to all students that they remain peaceful during the campaigning period and follow the rules. An undertaking that they will follow all rules has been taken from all party representatives and after the nominations are done, we will take undertakings from all candidates as well,” said DSW Grover.

Panjab University Students’ Union (PUSU) president Bhupinder Singh said, “We will not tolerate any outsider coming to the university and using the campus for their politics. Any MP or MLA coming to the campus will be questioned.”

On Dhose’s presence, CYSS state chairman Navaldeep Singh said, “The MLA had just come for announcements at the Student Centre and did not participate in campaigning. On the other hand, parties like ABVP, NSUI and SOI, all student wings of major political parties, are known for routinely bringing their political leaders for campaigning.”

Earlier, in a communication shared by the DSW with the wardens and heads of all departments, while conveying that outsiders are not allowed, it was also specified that students were not allowed to bring their personal security officers (PSOs) on the campus.

SHO Malkit Singh said they had appealed to the students not to cause ruckus and not to bring outside cars and outsiders into the campus. Regular checking will be carried out as the university prepares for the filing of nominations that will begin on August 31.