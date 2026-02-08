No fear of law among criminals in Punjab: Guv

Punjab governor Gulab Chand Kataria on Saturday expressed concern over the prevailing law and order situation in the state, saying that criminals appeared to have no fear of the law. Kataria at the passing-out parade and attestation ceremony of 447 women recruit constables at the Subsidiary Training Centre. (HT Photo)

He was talking to mediapersons after attending the passing-out parade and attestation ceremony of 447 women recruit constables at the Subsidiary Training Centre (STC), Border Security Force (BSF), Kharkan Camp, about 15 km from here.

“It’s not a question of Opposition parties slamming the government over the issue. There is fear in the minds of the public. Some people go to any extent to settle scores with their rivals. The state government is doing its job and we have also requested the Centre to extend help,” the governor said responding to a question.

His statement came amid the Opposition parties attacking the AAP government over the “deteriorating” law and order situation, claiming that it has “totally collapsed”.

The governor also flagged the growing drug menace in the state, saying it had taken a monstrous form. “A disease is trying to weaken the state which has always symbolised valour. The onus of fixing the problem falls on every citizen. I will be undertaking an intensive anti-drug awareness campaign from February 9 to 12 across three border districts and I appeal to the public to join this drive,” said the governor.

“Success is not a measurable metric. If we take the right steps, we are going to succeed sooner or later,” he added, dismissing questions on the success of his anti-drug journey that started with eight-day foot march last year.

Earlier, the governor presided over the BSF ceremony and took salute from the parade, commanded by constable Syed Saniya Firoz from Maharashtra.

He honoured the recruits who displayed exceptional discipline in indoor and outdoor training activities. Recruits Monica and Anshu Choudhary were adjudged the overall best trainees in batch numbers 275 and 276, respectively.

The governor lauded the recruits for choosing a career in BSF and motivated them to serve the nation with valour and honesty. He also commended the parents for supporting their daughters’ “difficult” choices. “The passed-out recruits will inspire other youth to embrace a career in the armed forces,” he added. He congratulated the training centre in-charge inspector general Charu Dhwaj Aggarwal and his team for high quality training of the recruits.