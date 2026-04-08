No FIR so far in Chester Hills case, says Himachal DGP

As the voices to register FIR in Chester Hills scam case grow stronger, director general of police Ashok Tiwari said, “Will fulfil responsibilities if assigned by the government”. As the voices to register FIR in Chester Hills scam case grow stronger, director general of police Ashok Tiwari said, “Will fulfil responsibilities if assigned by the government”. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Tiwari on Tuesday made it clear that no FIR has been registered so far in the Chester Hills case and refrained from commenting on the issue citing its sensitivity.

While speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday, Tiwari said, “I will not be able to speak on this at this point. It would not be appropriate to comment on the matter at this juncture, as the case is currently under investigation. The departments concerned are taking the necessary action regarding this matter”.

The DGP added, “If the government assigns any specific responsibility or mandate to the police department concerning this case, it would be discharged with absolute dedication and integrity”.

The Himachal Pradesh government has ordered a fresh probe into the Chester Hills housing project in Solan following allegations of violating Section 118 of the HP Tenancy and Land Reforms Act while providing 275 bighas of land for the construction of Chester Hills housing project in Solan.

Solan SDM had conducted inquiry saying that the person on whose name the land is, does not have means to purchase the same while hinting at “benami” deals

The CS is being accused of stalling action on the report even when the SDM had recommended investigation by the ED or the IT department.

CPI(M) demands FIR

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Tuesday reiterated its demand for registration of an FIR against Acting Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta and his removal in connection to the Chester Hill scam. The fresh demand was raised on Tuesday after the Himachal Pradesh High Court stayed an order of the chief secretary in a land encroachment case under Solan Municipal Corporation jurisdiction putting the senior bureaucrat under renewed scrutiny.

“CPI(M) demands that he should be removed immediately and an FIR should be lodged against him because he has misused his position and there is clear violation of the law by passing such arbitrary orders. He has no jurisdiction as per law. There is sheer corruption in passing such arbitrary orders to benefit violators,” said CPI(M) state secretary Sanjay Chauhan.

Acting chief secretary Sanjay Gupta has come under fresh scrutiny following a stay by the Himachal Pradesh High Court on his February 24 order.

The interim order by Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua came on a petition filed by the Municipal Corporation Solan, which challenged the Chief Secretary’s jurisdiction. The court stayed clause (c) of the February 24, 2026 order, observing prima facie overstepping of powers and directing that it shall remain inoperative till the next hearing.

According to the writ petition, the case relates to alleged illegal construction by private persons who are accused of demolishing a public pathway despite repeated objections from local residents and statutory notices issued by the Municipal Corporation.

The petition states that the Municipal Corporation Solan had issued notices directing stoppage of construction under relevant provisions of the Municipal Corporation Act after finding violations. However, the respondents allegedly continued construction while denying the existence of any public path.

The civic body has argued that despite ongoing violations and complaints, the chief secretary passed the February 24 order overriding municipal action, which has been challenged as being without jurisdiction and contrary to established legal provisions.