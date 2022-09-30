No government or individual has right to interfere in Dalai Lama’s reincarnation: CTA

The Kashag (cabinet) of the Tibetan government-in-exile, officially called the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), has again reiterated its stand that “no government or any individual has the right to interfere in the matter of re-incarnation of spiritual leader the Dalai Lama”.

In a position paper published on CTA’s official website Tibet.net, the Kashag stated that the government of the People’s Republic of China adopted the so-called law on ‘Management measures for the reincarnation of Living Buddhas in Tibetan Buddhism’, in 2007.

Since then, the PRC has taken over the management of all monastic administrations and in particular, took complete control over the power to recognise reincarnated Lamas/Living Buddhas, and continue to use it to meet their political ends. Moreover, the PRC government, in real-time, conducts workshops, discussion forums, and talk shows and uses various means to promote a false narrative on the issue of reincarnation in general; and on the reincarnation of the present Dalai Lama in particular. These activities are conducted on all the ordained and laity throughout Tibet, it said.

“It is also a fact that the issue of reincarnation of the Dalai Lama continues to be discussed within our community and without as well. Therefore, The Kashag felt the need to present this position paper for everyone’s information,” states the document.

Expressing a firm belief that the Dalai Lama will live to the ripe age of 113, the Kashag said that the system of recognising reincarnated spiritual beings is a religious practice unique to Tibetan Buddhism with the fundamental thought behind the philosophy is to accept the principle of life after death.

Extending its sincere appreciation to the freedom-loving democratic countries, including the US, for their complete endorsement of the Dalai Lama’s thoughts on the matter, The Kashag said they will pursue with due diligence to obtain similar support from as many like-minded countries as possible.

“This religious activity has to be conducted as per the responsibilities that the Dalai Lama enshrines and entrusts. We have full confidence in the leadership of the CTA at the time to take responsibility as entrusted,” stated the Kashag, adding that it was in the process of working on other related matters that need to be addressed concerning this issue.