No headway in Pathankot grenade blast case

AMRITSAR

The police have failed to make any breakthrough in grenade blast that occurred outside the gate of an army camp in Pathankot on Monday morning following which an alert was sounded in the border district.

Some unidentified persons on a motorcycle hurled the grenade in front of the Triveni Dwar of the military camp at Dheerapaul here, police said. The blast took place two weeks after a grenade was hurled at the SBS Nagar office of the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) wing of police. The low-intensity explosion, however, had not resulted in any damage.

“The CCTV footage obtained from the scene and the roads leading to the spot is being analysed to trace the accused,” Pathankot senior superintendent of police (SSP) Surendra Lamba had said.

Some parts of the hand grenade have been recovered from the site and a forensic team has collected samples, the SSP added.

The explosion was of medium intensity. The armymen on duty, however, had a narrow escape, he had said.

When quizzed, the SSP said: “We are yet to get leads in the case.”

Despite examining the CCTV footage of the area, the police are yet to identify the accused.