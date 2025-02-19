No hill state can survive without Centre’s aid: Himachal governor

Dismissing concerns about insufficient central funding, Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla claimed that Himachal has received substantial financial support from the Centre. Himachal governor Shiv Pratap Shukla (Deepak Sansta/HT)

“As a representative of the central government, I can affirm that the state has received substantial financial support,” the governor said while addressing a media conference held at Himachal Bhawan on the occasion of the completion of his two-year tenure, adding that no hill state can survive without central funding.

“The state government should check diversion of the funds as all aids are given under specific heads,” said governor while adding, “80% of the budget for hilly states comes from the central government and only 20% is generated internally. One cannot claim that the central government has been negligent, it has provided complete support,” he added further.

“It is often said that the governor is not a political figure. While we may have ideological leanings, once we assume office, we must stay within the constitutional framework,” Shukla said on Tuesday.

Talking about the budget allocation for a central university, he said that despite the sanction of ₹250 crore the university was still incomplete and urged the state government to introspect on the delays.

He advised state authorities to engage in discussions with Union ministers to resolve any financial concerns. “If needed, I will personally request them,” he assured.

Talking on the issue of the non release of the ₹9,042 crore as financial assistance after the disaster, he said, “As governor, I felt a deep sense of responsibility and visited affected areas to share the people’s grief. There was a difference between the assessment of the central team’s report and the state government’s position. If any funds were delayed, the state should have engaged in direct dialogue with the Centre.”

He reaffirmed that the central government would never neglect Himachal, emphasising the federal structure of India, remarking, “If misunderstandings arise, they should be resolved through dialogue rather than mere allegations.”

‘There should be no politics in the fight against drugs’

Himachal Pradesh governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said there should be no politics in the fight against drugs and appealed all parties to come together to fight growing drug menace in the state.

“There should be no politics in the fight against drugs. All political parties must work together to save Himachal Pradesh. The state needs a ‘jan andolan’ to save the youth of the state,” said governor.

“The real challenge is to reduce demand. When there is no demand there will be no supply,” said governor while urging all sections of society to come together to fight the menace.

“The fight against drugs is not just a law enforcement issue it is a social challenge that requires collective action. Together, we can make Himachal drug-free,” he said while supporting the initiatives taken by different panchayats of bycotting the families of drug addicts.

“Your honour and reputation should not come at the cost of your children’s lives. No respect is greater than the life of your child,” he added.

“When I started working against the drug issue, no one was responding initially. But I kept working bringing up the issue at temple gatherings, small meetings and in discussions with panchayat leaders. I initiated discussions with the panchayati raj minister to involve local bodies in this fight. I met with university vice-chancellors and urged them to administer anti-drug pledges in educational institutions,” said Shukla, while talking how some panchayats have taken strict resolutions against the drug issue.

