Despite security threat, scanners at Ludhiana railway station remain defunct

In the aftermath of the Ludhiana court complex blast, new luggage scanners were installed at the railway station. However, some of these scanners remain non-functional.

A scanner on the entry, another scanner on the extreme right of the Civil Lines entry point, and two newly installed scanners on the foot over bridge leading to the platforms were found to be non-functional on Thursday.

While security personnel were seen randomly frisking passengers’ luggage, many passengers were seen altogether bypassing checking. A security personnel said a power connection to the new machines was yet to be established.

.In the past, intelligence reports have indicated that the station is on the radar of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists, and a few national rebel groups.