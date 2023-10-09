No let-up in farm fires in Haryana

As paddy harvesting is at its peak in Haryana so are the farm fires as the state has witnessed over three-fold or around 350% increase in active fire locations against the corresponding period of the last year.

As per the data of the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC), so far 291 active fire locations have been detected from September 15 to October 9, against the 81 active fire locations reported last year and 101 in 2021.

The data reveals that the highest 58 cases were reported in Ambala districts, followed by 49 in Kurukshetra, 33 in Fatehabad, 30 in Sonepat, 28 in Yamunanagar and 19 each in Kaithal and Karnal.

The state has reported 14 incidents of farm fires on Sunday and 55 on Saturday. The officials monitoring the farm fires said that they were keeping a close eye on the farm-incidents in the state, but they said that the incidents may start reducing by the end of next week as the harvesting of the early maturing varieties will be over.

However, the air quality of most Haryana cities improved on Sunday as it returned to moderate from the poor category two days before. As per the air quality bulletin of the central pollution control board, the air quality of Kurukshetra and Jind with AQI 208 was categorised as poor, while it was categorised as moderate or satisfactory in the remaining cities.

