Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / No let-up in heatwave conditions in Haryana, Punjab; some respite ahead
chandigarh news

No let-up in heatwave conditions in Haryana, Punjab; some respite ahead

A western disturbance may bring isolated rainfall over parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, but the respite will be short-lived as temperatures will increase again after three day
Heatwave conditions persisted in Haryana and Punjab on Monday with mercury settling above the 40-degree mark in most parts of the two states. (AP)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 01:33 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh

Heatwave conditions persisted in Haryana and Punjab on Monday with mercury settling above the 40-degree mark in most parts of the two states.

In Haryana, Faridabad’s Bopani recorded a high of 45.3°C, according to a report of the Meteorological Centre here. Sizzling heat also swept Gurugram and Hisar, which recorded a maximum temperature of 44.2°C.

The mercury settled at an uncomfortable 43.5°C in Narnaul and at 42.5°C in Bhiwani. Rohtak recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2°C, Ambala 41.2°C and Sirsa 43.7°C.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4°C. Amritsar recorded a high of 41.2°C, Ludhiana 41.5°C, Patiala 42.6°C and Jalandhar 41.7°C.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 40.7°C. People may get some respite from the sweltering heat on Wednesday.

A western disturbance may bring isolated rainfall over parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, according to the weather office. Dust-raising winds with a speed of 20-30 kmph are likely over southern parts of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday and Wednesday, the IMD said a release, adding that the respite will be short-lived as temperatures will increase again after three days.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP