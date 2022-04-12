No let-up in heatwave conditions in Haryana, Punjab; some respite ahead

Heatwave conditions persisted in Haryana and Punjab on Monday with mercury settling above the 40-degree mark in most parts of the two states.

In Haryana, Faridabad’s Bopani recorded a high of 45.3°C, according to a report of the Meteorological Centre here. Sizzling heat also swept Gurugram and Hisar, which recorded a maximum temperature of 44.2°C.

The mercury settled at an uncomfortable 43.5°C in Narnaul and at 42.5°C in Bhiwani. Rohtak recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2°C, Ambala 41.2°C and Sirsa 43.7°C.

In Punjab, Bathinda recorded a maximum temperature of 43.4°C. Amritsar recorded a high of 41.2°C, Ludhiana 41.5°C, Patiala 42.6°C and Jalandhar 41.7°C.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 40.7°C. People may get some respite from the sweltering heat on Wednesday.

A western disturbance may bring isolated rainfall over parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday, according to the weather office. Dust-raising winds with a speed of 20-30 kmph are likely over southern parts of Punjab and Haryana on Tuesday and Wednesday, the IMD said a release, adding that the respite will be short-lived as temperatures will increase again after three days.

