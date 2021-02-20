No licence suspension on first speeding challan in Chandigarh

The Chandigarh traffic police will not recommend suspension of driving licence of those challaned for speeding for the first time.

The change in policy has been effected by a recent amendment made in standard operating procedure for e-challan system by deputy inspector general Omvir Singh Bishnoi.

Before the notification regarding the amended Motor Vehicle Act was issued in December 2019, the traffic police used to recommend suspension of licence even for the first offence, as per directions of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety in 2016. However, the amended MV Act states that driving licence will be suspended for the second or subsequent offence in case of speeding.

Covers all challans issued after Dec 2019

All traffic challans that were issued after the December 2019 notification will fall under this criterion.

Over 30,000 speeding challans were issued in 2020 after the traffic police acquired three automatic number plate recognition systems. Drivers who were issued e-challans using these machines won’t have their licences suspended if it was their first offence and they haven’t paid the fine yet.

Senior superintendent of police (traffic) Manisha Chaudhary said: “We will inform RLAs to revoke the suspension of licence for the first-time speeding offence since the date of notification of the Amended MV Act.”

The traffic police only recommends licence suspension, which is executed by the Registering and Licensing Authority.