No neurosurgeon in Bathinda AIIMS for black fungus patients

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bathinda, is struggling to treat black fungus patients in the absence of a neurosurgeon.

On May 24, the central institute constituted a multidisciplinary mucor task force to treat patients diagnosed with black fungus.

AIIMS executive director Dr DK Singh said on Tuesday that four mucormycosis patients have been operated upon in the last one week but it is a challenging task to treat patients fully without an expert from the neurology department.

Singh said fungus infection in Covid-9 patients is a critical medical condition that needs swift treatment by a panel of experts. While limited resources jeopardise complete treatment, black fungus complexities affect the quality of their lives as it affects various organs, he added.

“Scarcity of drugs is another serious challenge in treating patients for a disease that was a rarity in India before the pandemic outbreak. Central and state authorities have been apprised about the drug shortage and efforts are being to streamline it,” he added.

“I made best efforts, but no neurosurgeon is ready to join AIIMS on ad hoc basis. Since the institute is at a developing stage, we have limited facilities for faculties. Keeping in view of the grim situation of black fungus, I have decided to hold interviews later this month to appoint neurosurgeons,” said AIIMS head.

Institute authorities say the fourth mucormycosis surgery was held on Tuesday afternoon and the patients are under constant medical observation. They all are in post-Covid stage treatment.

“The third surgery on Tuesday took over six hours and the patient is in a critical condition. The operation of the fourth patients started at around 3.30 pm and AIIMS has 10 more black fungus patients. Our maiden experience says these cases are very serious,” he said.