Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / No new Covid case in Panchkula for third day
chandigarh news

No new Covid case in Panchkula for third day

The tricity on Saturday reported nine fresh cases of Covid-19, with five surfacing in Chandigarh and four in Mohali
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 12:45 AM IST
The active caseload in the tricity stands at 98, down from 99 on Friday.

The tricity on Saturday reported nine fresh cases of Covid-19, with five surfacing in Chandigarh and four in Mohali. Panchkula reported no new case for the third consecutive day.

On Friday, the tricity’s tally stood at eight. Meanwhile, no fatality was reported in the tricity for the third day in a row.

In Mohali district, two cases surfaced in Kharar and one each in Dera Bassi and Mohali city. In Chandigarh, the cases were scattered across Sectors 19, 24, 38, 39 and the PGI campus.

The active caseload in the tricity stands at 98, down from 99 on Friday. There are 47 patients in Mohali, 43 in Chandigarh and eight in Panchkula.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Expect rain deficit in Chandigarh in September too: Experts

Burglars strike at cop’s house in Chandigarh

Farmer leaders lend support to Panjab University students

Guest Column | Stay at home but don’t become a couch potato
TRENDING TOPICS
Shehnaaz Gill
Horoscope Today
Taliban government
Tokyo Paralympics
Dengue outbreak
Sidharth Shukla funeral
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP