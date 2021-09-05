No new Covid case in Panchkula for third day

The tricity on Saturday reported nine fresh cases of Covid-19, with five surfacing in Chandigarh and four in Mohali. Panchkula reported no new case for the third consecutive day.

On Friday, the tricity’s tally stood at eight. Meanwhile, no fatality was reported in the tricity for the third day in a row.

In Mohali district, two cases surfaced in Kharar and one each in Dera Bassi and Mohali city. In Chandigarh, the cases were scattered across Sectors 19, 24, 38, 39 and the PGI campus.

The active caseload in the tricity stands at 98, down from 99 on Friday. There are 47 patients in Mohali, 43 in Chandigarh and eight in Panchkula.