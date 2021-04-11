No night curfew in Haryana

The Haryana government on Saturday decided not to impose night curfew despite PM Modi’s directions during a video conference with chief ministers on Thursday.

As per an order issued by the State Disaster Management Authority on Saturday, the state government has decided to declare vacations in schools for Classes 1 to 8, and close down all anganwadi centres and creches till April 30.

The restrictions have been imposed in order to contain the spread of coronavirus in state.

Financial commissioner (revenue) Sanjeev Kaushal said that it has been decided to declare vacations in all government and private schools in state for Classes 1 to 8 till April 30, but the teachers will continue to attend schools and do administrative work, including preparation of results, etc.

“Admissions and other processes will continue uninterrupted. Covid-19 appropriate behaviour such as social distancing, use of face mask, sanitisation, hand hygiene, etc will be strictly followed,” he said.

Kaushal said that anganwadis and creches under the women and child development department will also remain closed till April 30.

District programme officers (DPOs) and women and child development project officers will be instructed to fill in for the anganwadi centres as was done during lockdown.

They will provide all ICDS services including distribution of supplementary nutrition, at the doorstep of beneficiaries, he said.

The beneficiaries will be called to anganwadis for immunisation with strict adherence to the Covid SOP.

No centre will allow a gathering of more than 20 persons at any point of time to prevent further spread of the virus.

The deputy commissioners will constitute joint inspection teams to ensure extensive checking and action against violators as per law and directions issued by the state government, Kaushal said.