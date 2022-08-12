No one can be ‘forced’ to buy Tricolour: Haryana CM Khattar

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 12, 2022 03:05 AM IST
Reacting to the controversy that erupted after a fair-price shop in Karnal district was found forcing customers to purchase national flags, Haryana CM Khattar clarified that no one can force ration-card holders to buy the Tricolour
The state government has issued clear instructions that Tricolours should be made available at PDS centres for the convenience of the public. (Representative Image/HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Reacting to the controversy that erupted after a fair-price shop in Karnal district was found forcing customers to purchase national flags (priced at 20 each) before providing them ration under the public distribution system (PDS), Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar clarified that no one can force ration-card holders to buy the Tricolour.

“No person will be denied any service if he does not wish to purchase the national flag,” the CM said in a statement. He has directed officers of the departments concerned to spread awareness about the campaign, and said if any organisation wanted to contribute to the campaign in any way they could contact the deputy commissioner of their district.

Meanwhile, the district food and supplies controller(DFSC) has already initiated action against depot holder Dinesh Kumar of in Hemda village, who was found forcing the ration card holders to buy the tricolour to get their supplies. The monthly supply of ration to the depot holder has also been suspended.

However, the state government has issued clear instructions that Tricolours should be made available at PDS centres for the convenience of the public.

