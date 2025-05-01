No paragliding in Dharamshala, curbs on drones on IPL matchdays

Paragliding activities will be suspended, and drone flying will not be permitted close to the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium in Dharamshala on Indian Premier League (IPL) match days, said officials. The Punjab Kings will play three matches at the city’s picturesque stadium — against Lucknow Super Giants (May 4), Delhi Capitals (May 8) and Mumbai Indians (May 11). The HPCA stadium is the Punjab Kings’ adopted home ground (HT File)

They said paragliding activities will be suspended at Indrunag and Narwana sites in the Dharamshala sub-division. Tourism department officials said the operators have been informed about the temporary suspension on the three match days, May 4, 8 and 11.

The Punjab Kings will play three matches at the city’s picturesque stadium — against Lucknow Super Giants (May 4), Delhi Capitals (May 8) and Mumbai Indians (May 11). The HPCA stadium is the Punjab Kings’ adopted home ground.

Kangra senior superintendent of police (SSP) Shalini Agnihotri on Wednesday said adequate security arrangements have been put in place for the matches, and a comprehensive traffic plan has been finalised.

“We have designated parking areas, and a shuttle bus service will be available from the parking area to near the venue. Only police-operated drones used for surveillance purposes will be permitted and even these will be allowed outside the stadium. No drones—whether operated by individuals or police teams —will be allowed to fly over or cover the stadium during the matches,” she said.

HPCA director Sanjay Sharma said, “Adequate arrangements have been made for the IPL matches by the franchise, HPCA and the district administration. We are prepared for all three matches. For the first match, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants will arrive on Thursday and will hold practice sessions over the following two days.”

The district administration on Wednesday conducted a mock drill to prepare for potential disaster situations. Additional district magistrate (ADM) Shilpi Beakta said mock exercises were carried out under the disaster management plan.

These included crowd management protocols inside the stadium and evacuation procedures in case of an emergency during the match.

“The HPCA has provided the necessary training to staff on duty and all officers and personnel assigned to emergency services have been instructed to remain alert,” she added.