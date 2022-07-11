Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

No permit, licence, RC: Uttarakhand Roadways’ bus driver fined 25,000 in Chandigarh

The Uttarakhand bus also didn’t have any insurance or pollution certificate and its driver was neither wearing the mandatory uniform nor a name badge
The violations were discovered during an inspection by the Chandigarh state transport authority at the Sector-17 ISBT. (HT Photo)
Published on Jul 11, 2022 01:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A bus driver travelling on an inter-state route without a permit, driving licence or registration certificate. That’s what officials of the Chandigarh state transport authority (STA) discovered on checking an Uttarakhand Transport Corporation (UTC) bus at the Sector-17 ISBT on Friday.

These, though, were not the only documents that the driver couldn’t produce. The bus also didn’t have any insurance or pollution certificate and its driver was neither wearing the mandatory uniform nor a name badge.

Cracking the whip, the STA slapped multiple fines on the driver, totalling 25,000.

Among them was a 10,000 fine for not having a valid inter-state permit, 5,000 each for driving without a driving licence and a registration certificate, 2,000 each for not having a pollution under control certificate and insurance, and 500 each for not wearing the mandatory uniform and name badge.

“The bus was impounded and released after the fines were paid,” said an STA official.

High drama also erupted when the driver was fined for violations. Some UTC employees alleged that only the uniform of UTC bus drivers was checked, while employees of other states’ roadways were let off.

