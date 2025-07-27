Search
No place for Bangladeshi infiltrators in Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 27, 2025 05:30 am IST

Gurugram police had earlier said that eight Bangladeshi nationals had been detained as part of an ongoing drive to identify illegal immigrants, who will be deported soon.

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that there is no place for Bangladeshi infiltrators in Haryana.

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis meets Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini in New Delhi on Friday. (Sourced)
In a post on X, Saini said that Bangladeshi infiltrators were being quickly removed from the state. “It is not only unfortunate but against national interest that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee sympathises with those who breach the country’s security. It is deplorable that a chief minister, driven by appeasement and vote-bank politics, stoops so low as to compromise the country’s security,’’ Saini wrote on his social media handle. The Haryana chief minister said there cannot be any compromise when it comes to India’s unity, sovereignty, and Constitution.

With inputs from PTI

