No plans for bonus on wheat, says Haryana agriculture minister

Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal said the government does not have any plan to provide bonus on wheat.

“Not only wheat, but prices of many crops including mustard and cotton are highest ever. There is no arrival of wheat in mandis of southern districts. And as of now, there is no plan to give bonus on wheat. This decision is taken as per the consideration of the Centre,” the minister said when asked about protests by farmers on demand of ₹500 per quintal bonus of wheat to compensate the poor yield.

“Being a farmer, I am happy that prices of agricultural produce and wheat fodder have increased and farmers will get benefits,” he added.

He said results of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh polls have exposed the so-called jathedars (leaders of farm unions) as farmers have rejected them.

“Samyukta Kisan Morcha should not raise its issues in Haryana as the state government is already providing best facilities to its farmers and many schemes have been started for their welfare,” he added.

The minister held a meeting with officials of the Karnal market committee office. He said the government has ensured payment within 72 hours of wheat procurement.