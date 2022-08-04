No plans to convert Panjab University into a central varsity, MoS tells Parliament
Putting the debate surrounding the conversion of Panjab University (PU) into a central university to rest, the central government on Wednesday told the Rajya Sabha that the government has taken a policy decision not to convert state varsities into central universities.
In a written response to a question asked by Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Union minister of state for education Dr Subhas Sarkar stated that the ministry had taken a policy decision not to convert such universities into central universities for reasons of legacy issues, adjustment of existing staff and disaffiliation of the affiliated colleges.
The development comes days before the Centre is to apprise the Punjab and Haryana high court on its decision to consider central status for PU.
In May, the high court had directed the central government to consider conversion of PU into a central university, and had sought response from the Union ministries of home affairs and education after taking a “conscious decision” by August 30.
The court’s directions had come on a plea from a retired PU teacher, Sangeeta Bhalla, who superannuated at the age of 60 and sought extension of service till 65 years.
Established under the Panjab University Act, 1947, PU is an inter-state body corporate, funded by both the Centre and Punjab.
Sahney said, “I had asked the government a question relating to any intention to convert PU into a central university. I am happy that the minister assured in writing that the central government has no intention to transform PU into a central university.”
“Apart from the aspirations of students of Punjab and Punjabis, I had raised various issues with him related to this process, including legacy and affiliation of colleges,” he said.
HC’s directions in May were followed by vehement protests by students. On the other hand, majority of the university teachers were in favour of making PU a central university. However, the non-teaching staff had opposed the step.
Eventually in June, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha had also passed a resolution condemning any move to change PU’s status.
-
Punjab: 6 food procurement agency staffers booked for embezzling ₹3-crore wheat
Among the missing items were 620 bags of 50kg packing weighing 310 quintals worth Rs 7.15 lakh from Chawla covered godowns, 6,176 bags of 50kg packing weighing 3,088 quintals worth Rs 71.15 lakh from Luvkesh Sachdeva and Joginder Singh's chamber number 2, 10,364 bags of 50kg each and 16,389 bags from state pool wheat stock worth Rs 2.31 crore.
-
After tepid response to property auctions, CHB cuts reserve prices by 15%
After multiple flopped auctions, the Chandigarh Housing Board has decided to cut the reserve price of some of its commercial and residential properties for the next auction. A total of 98 commercial and 17 residential properties will be put up for auction, likely on August 16, with reserve prices slashed by 15%. The commercial properties include typical booths, service booths, big booths, big booths with expansion joint, bay shops and a restaurant site.
-
Engineer’s book delves into travails of JEE candidates
Software engineer and author Ishita Agarwal has come out with Agarwal, who spent her teenage years in Chandigarh's second novel, Teen Machine, in which she delves into the pressures faced by Indian students preparing for one of the most competitive entrance exams in the world – IIT-JEE. In the novel, the protagonist, Avani, is thrust into the cut-throat world of IIT-JEE coaching in Class 11. Agarwal, who spent her teenage years in Chandigarh, published her debut novel Lieable in 2013.
-
Ex-serviceman looking for job loses ₹4.25 lakh
An ex-serviceman looking for a job was duped of ₹4.25 lakh by a security firm. Harjinder Singh, 50, who hails from Shahid Bhagar Singh Nagar, visited the office of the employer, Prius Security and Allied Services, in Sector 17, Chandigarh, where he met a woman, who identified herself as the daughter of a Brigadier, Shreya Rana. After the company failed to provide him a job or refund his money, Harjinder filed a police complaint in November 2019. He filed a fresh complaint.
-
Mohali: Green belt to come up on land acquired for scrapped Dashmesh Link Canal project
The 73-acre land acquired for since-scrapped Dashmesh Link Canal in Mohali will now be developed as a green belt and jogging park at a cost of ₹4 crore. The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority had acquired the land, spread across Chilla Khurd village and Raipur Kalan in Sectors 80 to 106, in 2013. But the Supreme Court had put a stay on the canal project in July 2017.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics