No plans to convert Panjab University into a central varsity, MoS tells Parliament

Putting the debate surrounding the conversion of Panjab University (PU) into a central university to rest, the central government on Wednesday told the Rajya Sabha that the government has taken a policy decision not to convert state varsities into central universities.

In a written response to a question asked by Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney, Union minister of state for education Dr Subhas Sarkar stated that the ministry had taken a policy decision not to convert such universities into central universities for reasons of legacy issues, adjustment of existing staff and disaffiliation of the affiliated colleges.

The development comes days before the Centre is to apprise the Punjab and Haryana high court on its decision to consider central status for PU.

In May, the high court had directed the central government to consider conversion of PU into a central university, and had sought response from the Union ministries of home affairs and education after taking a “conscious decision” by August 30.

The court’s directions had come on a plea from a retired PU teacher, Sangeeta Bhalla, who superannuated at the age of 60 and sought extension of service till 65 years.

Established under the Panjab University Act, 1947, PU is an inter-state body corporate, funded by both the Centre and Punjab.

Sahney said, “I had asked the government a question relating to any intention to convert PU into a central university. I am happy that the minister assured in writing that the central government has no intention to transform PU into a central university.”

“Apart from the aspirations of students of Punjab and Punjabis, I had raised various issues with him related to this process, including legacy and affiliation of colleges,” he said.

HC’s directions in May were followed by vehement protests by students. On the other hand, majority of the university teachers were in favour of making PU a central university. However, the non-teaching staff had opposed the step.

Eventually in June, the Punjab Vidhan Sabha had also passed a resolution condemning any move to change PU’s status.

