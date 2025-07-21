No rationale behind hiking power tariff in Chandigarh, says MP Tewari

The member of parliament and former Union minister Manish Tewari on Sunday criticised the rising electricity bills and fixed charges in the UT. He called the rising electricity charges unjustified. Chandigarh MP Manish Tewari (HT File)

MP Tewari was responding to the issues raised by the residents during a joint meeting held by the Joint Coordination Committee of the Resident Welfare Association (RWAs) of Ward Number 23 at Sector-43 Community Centre. MP Tewari said that he has been consistently raising Chandigarh-related matters in the parliament.

He argued that since the power company has not undertaken any significant infrastructure upgrades or expansions, there is no rationale behind increasing electricity charges. He assured residents that he would strongly raise these concerns during the upcoming Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission (JERC) meeting scheduled for July 25.

Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky and area councillor Prem Lata were also present in the meeting. Lucky praised MP Tewari, saying that the city is fortunate to have a sincere and sensible representative who not only utilises his MPLADS for local development but also persistently voices public concerns in parliament and other forums. During the event, MP Tewari also honoured senior citizens of the ward with mementos as a mark of respect.

The event was attended by several prominent personalities, including Chandigarh’s senior deputy mayor Jasbir Bunty, deputy mayor Taruna Mehta, councillor Hardeep Singh, AAP Chandigarh president Vijay Paul Singh, former councillor Chandermukhi Sharma, CRAWFED president Hitesh Puri, FOSWAC president Baljinder Singh Bittu, and other residents including Naresh Salwan, Jaswinder Singh, and Narendra Chaudhary.