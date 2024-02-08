No respite from cold wave in Valley, Pahalgam shivers at -10.8°C

People in Kashmir got no respite from the intense cold wave conditions on Wednesday as the minimum temperatures stayed several degrees below freezing point at most places in the Valley. A tourist enjoys during snow at Patnitop in Udhampur. (ANI)

The tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam were the coldest in the Valley for the second straight day. South Kashmir’s Pahalgam recorded a minimum of minus 10.8 degrees Celsius on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, some 4.6 notches below normal.

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that mercury in the ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir touched a minus 10 degrees Celsius, around 3.3 notches below normal.

The summer capital Srinagar recorded a low of minus 2 minus Celsius and Qazigund in south Kashmir saw a minimum of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius.

The frontier district of Kupwara on Line of Control recorded a low of minus 3.3 degrees Celsius.

After intermittent snowfall last week, the weather has cleared in the Valley this week with day temperatures hovering around normal and nights becoming colder.

MeT’s Srinagar centre director Mukhtar Ahmad said that the weather will remain dry till February 17 with occasionally cloudy weather towards the evening on February 14.

“There is possibility light rain and snow from February 18 to 20,” he said.

In view of significant snow accumulation of snow and freezing temperatures over hilly areas, travellers were advised to follow traffic police advisory, the MeT said.

The Valley is going through its second and moderate phase of winter, Chilla-i-Khurd, after the harsh 40-day period, Chilla-i-Kalan ended on January 29.